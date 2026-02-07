‘Rock solid’: Inside Nykahi Davenport’s rise and what he brings to Auburn

‘Rock solid’: Inside Nykahi Davenport’s rise and what he brings to Auburnby: Cole Pinkston1 hour agoColePinkstonRead In AppOct 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls running back Nykahi Davenport (25) celebrates with offensive lineman Cole Skinner (56) after he ran the ball in for a touchdown against the Charlotte 49ers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images AuburnSports caught up with Dan Farr, Roswell (Ga.) High School Team Chaplain. Farr watched Davenport develop and grow during his time at Roswell.