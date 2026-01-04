Sam Turner staying at Auburn, will not enter transfer portal

Auburn wide receiver Sam Turner no longer intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Instead, he’ll return to Auburn next fall. Turner announced the decision Sunday afternoon on social media.

“God, your will,” Turner wrote. “Nothing more. Nothing less. Nothing else.”

Turner did not record a reception this season for Auburn, appearing in just three games as a true freshman. Unfortunately, Turner’s true freshman season ended with a leg injury late in the year. He’ll return next fall with four years of eligibility.

Not to mention, an opportunity to immediately compete for playing time.

The wide receiver room is undergoing a complete remodel. Every starter from this past season is in the transfer portal or heading to the NFL.

GOLESH ON TRANSFER PORTAL, ROSTER RETENTION

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh, who arrived on campus Nov. 30, spoke in his introductory press conference Dec. 1 on the transfer portal and roster retention.

“I think the one thing that doesn’t change is this: You have to be able to identify the immediate roster and figure out really, really quickly who fits,” Golesh said. “And by fits, I don’t mean offensively, defensively or special teams, but truly, who wants to be there. Who’s at least got a chance to buy into what you’re doing, understanding that when you come into a situation where the success wasn’t flowing, change has to be made.”

He also touched on the resources available to Auburn in order to recruit and retain talent.

“The investment that has been made from the administration to go and attack every single part of the recruiting is phenomenal,” said Golesh. “Nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve got every resource known to man right here to be able to go attract, recruit, retain and develop the best talent there is in the entire country.”