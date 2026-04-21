Sharpshooting South Alabama transfer Adam Olsen lands with Auburn

South Alabama transfer forward Adam Olsen is headed to Auburn, giving the Tigers another experienced, proven scoring option.

Olsen visited Auburn over the weekend.

Olsen arrives after a strong 2025-26 season at South Alabama Jaguars men’s basketball, where he earned second-team All-Sun Belt honors. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward started all 32 games and averaged 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, establishing himself as one of the league’s most consistent offensive threats.

“The visit was great,” Olsen told AuburnSports after his visit. “Campus student life seems top notch, probably got to be the best in the SEC for sure. What Steve — Steven Pearl — Coach Pearl’s presentation was great and I appreciate everyone that was part of it.”

Olsen said what stood out most was the environment around the program, both on and off the court.

“The facilities are great, just good people,” he said. “Good people here, religious people — that’s a big thing for me. And student life, man, everyone saying hi, coming up taking pictures and stuff, it’s just a great atmosphere.”

His shooting ability stands out immediately. Olsen knocked down 39.1 percent of his 3-point attempts and made 102 triples on the year, setting a new single-season program record at South Alabama. His ability to stretch the floor and create spacing should translate well into Auburn’s system, especially alongside interior size and lob threats.

Olsen is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Before his time in Mobile, Olsen began his college career at the University of British Columbia. In his final season there (2024-25), he averaged 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three on high volume.

As a freshman at UBC, Olsen showed early signs of his scoring ability. He played in 25 games with three starts, totaling 255 points, 80 rebounds and 47 made 3-pointers. He reached double figures in 13 games and shot 41.9 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Olsen also brings additional experience beyond the college level, having spent time with the Vancouver Bandits in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

His path also briefly intersected with Auburn this past season. South Alabama finished 21-12 and faced Auburn in the first round of the NIT, though Olsen did not play in that matchup.

Now, he heads to the Plains as a veteran forward with size, shooting and experience — a combination Auburn has prioritized as it continues to reshape its roster.