SIGNED: App State transfer DL Saint Farrior signs with Auburn
Appalachian State transfer defensive lineman Saint Farrior has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.
Farrior, who has two years of eligibility, signed with the Tigers on Sunday, one day after announcing his commitment.
“It feels like home,” Farrior said. “When I got here, everybody talked to me nicely. I could feel the vibe of it being loving and caring people.
“It’s a very big deal to be able to play at the highest level of college football, play in the SEC for a blue blood school for such a great coaching staff.”
Farrior said Auburn defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams played a role in his decision.
“He seems like a very fun guy, very enthusiastic … he seems like my type of coach,” Farrior said.
In 13 games in 2025, Farrior had 15 tackles, including eight solos and 1.5 tackles for loss. He is the second transfer defensive lineman for Auburn, joining Cody Sigler (Arkansas State).
“I’m violent,” he said. “Aggressive.”