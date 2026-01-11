Baylor transfer running back Bryson Washington has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

His signing comes after he publicly committed to the Tigers on Saturday following an official visit.

Washington, who has two years of eligibility, is the second transfer running back for Auburn, joining Nykahi Davenport (USF).

As a sophomore at Baylor in 2025, Washington rushed for 788 yards and six touchdowns. In 2024, Washington was one of the top freshmen running backs in the country with 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.

More on Washington from his Baylor bio

2024 (Redshirt Freshman): Had the best rushing season of any freshman in program history, shattering the school standard for rushing yards (1,028), despite playing in just 11 games and leaving the bowl game in the first quarter due to injury … Started all 11 games played … Had six 100+ yard games, the most of any freshman in program history … Became the 44th member of the 1,000 career yard rushing group in BU history and ended the year ranked 42nd on the rushing list … Broke Richard Reese’s freshman standard for rushing yards … Finished with 12 rushing TDs, ranking third-most among freshman in school history … Averaged 5.9 yards per carry, ranking third-best among freshman in program history … With six 100+ yard rushing games, ranked tied for ninth in Baylor career history … Had two games with at least 150 rushing yards, the 12th player in BU career history to accomplish that feat … Named second-team Freshman All-America by The Athletic and first team by the Football Writers Association of America … Had a four-game stretch with 100+ yards rushing to conclude the regular-season, totaling 624 yards in that four games with 10 TDs, including nine rushing TDs … Also caught 22 balls for 217 yards and a score … After missing the first two games due to injury, rushed for 106 yards and a TD and caught a 23-yard ball vs. Air Force … Had 10 rushes for 21 yards and two catches for 14 yards at Colorado … Rushed 13 times for 31 yards and caught six balls for 37 yards vs. BYU … Had eight rushes for 28 yards and a 23-yard catch at Iowa State … Took over the offense starting with the Texas Tech rout in Lubbock, rushing 10 times for 116 yards and two TDs and catching three balls for 24 yards … Had 17 rushes for 78 yards vs. OSU … Rushed 26 times for four TDs and caught two balls for 22 yards – a total of 218 all-purpose yards – in a win over TCU … Had 18 rushes for 123 yards and three TDs, adding five catches for 59 yards and a TD at WVU … Rushed 28 times for 113 yards at Houston … Toted it 28 times for 192 yards and two scores vs. Kansas, catching a 14-yard pass … Opened the game with five carries for 24 yards before suffering a game-ending injury in the Texas Bowl vs. LSU.