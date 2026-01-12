SIGNED: Oregon State transfer QB Tristan Ti'a signs with Auburn

Oregon State transfer QB Tristan Ti’a has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback, who has four years of eligibility, visited Auburn Jan. 8-9. It was his first known visit to Auburn.

Ti’a is a former four-star prospect with significant upside. Known as a highly intelligent player, he should come in and compete immediately.

Following his visit to Auburn, Ti’a said, “the visit was great, probably some of the best facilities I’ve seen, like this is the first SEC school I’ve been to. And it was very mind-blowing. It was amazing just seeing everything available to the players and just everyone.”

And regarding head coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, Ti’a said: “They care. Being around here is really stress-free, almost. They truly care about you, and whether you slip up or not, they’re gonna be there for you and back you up. They’re looking out for the best for you. Like, they’re gonna push you to the heights that you also see in yourself.”

USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown is expected to start, but Ti’a is ready to compete.

“I’ll come in here, like, obviously I’m gonna compete,” Ti’a said. “[Brown]’s definitely earned his right, his spot. He’s balled out for them the past few years or so. They kind of let me know, if I come here, it’d be to compete for, obviously for a starting job. Just no matter what the situation is, that I’m gonna stay hungry and compete.”

Ti’a entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2 after spending one season at Oregon State. Ti’a played in three games as a true freshman and started one.

In all, he completed 37-of-53 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. In his lone start, the season finale against Washington State, Ti’a passed for 240 yards and a touchdown while completing 28-of-41 passes.

Ti’a passed for 3,452 yards his senior year in high school, completing 212 passes for a 76.8 percent rate.

Ti’a, who is listed at 6-foot-2, is originally from California.