Stanford transfer offensive lineman Jack Leyrer has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Leyrer, who has one year of eligibility, signed with Auburn on Sunday. His decision came after an official visit to Auburn on Saturday.

Leyrer is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. He is originally from Dallas, Texas.

Leyrer could project at guard or tackle at Auburn.

More on Leyrer from CardinalSports publisher Ben Parker…

“Leyrer did not see the field at all this past season as he missed the entire season due to injury. He was projected to be a starter for the Cardinal, so him going down really hurt the offensive line.

“After not seeing the field as a true freshman in 2021, Leyrer saw the field in four games as a sophomore in 2022, earning three starts. As a junior in 2023, Leyrer appeared in 10 games and made three starts and then as a senior in 2024, he appeared in all 12 games, starting in 10 of those games. On3 | Rivals has given Leyrer a 3-star transfer rating.

“Whichever program lands Leyrer will be getting a guy who has plenty of experience and eager to finish his college career on a high note after missing all of the 2025 season. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands and whether not he ends up somewhere close to home (Dallas, Texas).”