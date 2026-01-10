UCLA transfer cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. will transfer to Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Jordan, who has one year of eligibility, chose Auburn over Arizona State, among others. He took an official visit to Auburn on Jan. 9.

“I liked the experience. The facilities were nice. The coaches, I liked them. I felt like I could play under them.”

While on the visit, he spent time with Auburn cornerbacks coach Demarcus Van Dyke.

“I like him,” Jordan said. “He’s really energetic. He’s built like me, so I feel like he could teach me a lot of things. Because we’re the same body type…He’s young. He could teach me the things he went through. I could pour that into my game, make me a better player.”

Jordan is the second transfer cornerback to sign with Auburn, joining USF transfer Gavin Jenkins.