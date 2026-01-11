North Carolina transfer tight end Jake Johnson has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Johnson, who has one year of eligibility, is the third transfer tight end to sign with the Tigers, joining Xavier Newsom (Howard) and Jonathan Echols (USF).

His decision comes after taking an official visit to Auburn on Jan. 9.

Johnson started out his college career at Texas A&M before transferring to UNC. As a sophomore at A&M, he caught 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. The following season at UNC, Johnson had 16 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson, who is from Bogart, Ga., is listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds.