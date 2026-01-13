USF transfer center Cole Best will reunite with several coaches and players at Auburn.

Best, who has one year of eligibility, has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned. He is the third transfer offensive lineman to sign with the Tigers, joining left tackle Stanton Ramil (Michigan State) and right tackle Joseph Simmons (James Madison).

“I’m right where I want to be,” Best said. “They have a great staff here, a staff I have built great relationships with.”

Auburn coach Alex Golesh and offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick both played major roles in Best’s decision. He played for both last year at USF.

“It’s extremely important,” Best said. “We have a really, really special staff, a staff that I’ve built incredible relationships with over the years. I have a lot of trust in these guys already and I know the system. I have full faith in Coach Golesh and Coach Hoodie (Hudanick), the whole crew. So, to have them here means everything.”

Best said Auburn fans can expect to see an exciting product on the field next fall.

“We’re going to score a lot of points,” he said. “We’re going to score a lot, a lot of points, and we’re going to play with energy and play super, super hard. That is our culture. That’s who we are and what we’re bringing here (to Auburn).

“You’re going to see a group of guys come together once again that just fights for each other, plays for each other. We won’t quit and will play really, really hard, and play ball the way it’s meant to be played. We’re going to score a ton of points and have a bunch of fun doing it.”

Best plans to take on a leadership role at Auburn. Next season will be his sixth college season after earning a medical hardship waiver that allows him one more year.

“I take pride in being a leader,” he said. “I take pride in being a tone setter.”

Best will begin classes at Auburn this week.

“I’m fired up,” he said. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to play another year of college. A few weeks ago, a few days ago I didn’t know if I was going to, but I’m fired up. It’s a blessing to have another year to set the foundation here and get this thing going off on the right course.”