USF transfer offensive lineman Cole Skinner has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

Skinner, who has one year of eligibility, will join several USF coaches and teammates at Auburn. His decision comes after an official visit to Auburn on Jan. 4.

Skinner played in 27 games at USF splitting time at both left and right guard. He is the third transfer offensive lineman to commit to Auburn in the 2026 class, joining left tackle Stanton Ramil and right tackle Joseph Simmons.

Skinner is originally from New Jersey. He is listed at 6-foot-5 and 325 pounds.