Simon Walker returning to Auburn for sophomore season

Auburn freshman guard Simon Walker is returning for his sophomore season, he announced on social media Thursday.

“Year two let’s do it!” Walker wrote in a social media post, signaling his return.

Walker, who signed with Auburn as a consensus 4-star prospect in the 2025 class, appeared in 13 games as a true freshman. His Auburn debut was delayed by a foot injury suffered in September that required surgery.

Once Walker was healthy enough to play, his debut could not have played out better. Walker made his Auburn debut Nov. 19 against Jackson State, where in seven minutes of play, he shot a perfect 5-for-5 from 3-point range and tallied 15 points.

“Simon just attacks everything so aggressively,” said head coach Steven Pearl after the performance. “Whether it’s his training, his rehab, academics and asking questions in practice. He’s on it. I was really happy for him to make five 3-pointers…Simon is a specialist in that area and it was good to see him make those shots.”

Walker is the second Auburn player to announce his return, joining guard Kevin Overton, who announced his return Tuesday.

Two players have entered the transfer portal from Auburn as of April 9 — Filip Jović and Kaden Magwood. Jović committed to UCLA Thursday afternoon.