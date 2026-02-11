Six Auburn players invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Six Auburn players earned invites to the NFL’s Scouting Combine, the league announced Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Connor Lew, Dillon Wade and Jeremiah Wright, along with defensive linemen Keldric Faulk, Keyron Crawford and Bobby Jamison-Travis are among the 319 prospects invited to the event. It takes place in Indianapolis, Ind., from Feb. 23 through March 2.

According to the event’s schedule, defensive linemen will have on-field workouts Feb. 26, while offensive linemen will have on-field workouts March 1.

THREE AUBURN OL INVITED

Auburn OL Connor Lew during a game against South Alabama in 2025 (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics).

Connor Lew

Lew entered his freshman season as the backup center before being thrust into the starting role after starter Avery Jones went down with an injury. He remained Auburn’s starter for the rest of his freshman season, then started every game at center for the Tigers as a sophomore.

Seven games into his junior season, Lew tore his ACL. It ended his season, and subsequently, his Auburn career. He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in late December.

Dillon Wade (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Dillon Wade

Wade transferred to Auburn from Tulsa ahead of the 2023 season, instantly jumping into the rotation as the Tigers’ starting left tackle. In 2024, Wade split time starting at right tackle and left guard for the Tigers.

He then only started at left guard this past fall, starting all 12 games to conclude his career with 34 consecutive starts along the offensive line.

Jeremiah Wright (Photo by Matt Rudolph/Auburn Live)

Jeremiah Wright

Wright waited for his time at Auburn, first arriving to the Plains in 2020. Following a brief stint moving from offensive line to defensive line, Wright solidified his role in 2024. He started at right guard and continued the role into the 2025 season, where he started every game.

It marked 24 consecutive starts for Wright, who appeared in 53 games in his Auburn career.

THREE DL INVITED

Keldric Faulk (Photo by Auburn Athletics)

Keldric Faulk

A former 5-star prospect out of Highland Home, Ala., Faulk blossomed early for Auburn, playing in every game as a true freshman. As a true freshman, he recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

Over his final two seasons, Faulk started every game for Auburn. He finished his Auburn career with 109 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

Faulk declared for the 2026 NFL Draft in mid-December.

Keyron Crawford (Photo: Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

Keyron Crawford

Crawford transferred from Arkansas State ahead of the 2024 season. He played behind future sixth-round pick Jalen McLeod, recording 22 tackles and one tackle for loss in 12 appearances in 2024.

Once he stepped into the starting role in 2025, Crawford’s game elevated. He started all 12 games for Auburn this past season, recording 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Bobby Jamison-Travis (Photo by Matt Rudolph/AuburnSports)

Bobby Jamison-Travis

Joining the program from the JUCO ranks in 2023, Jamison-Travis continued to improve while at Auburn. He appeared in three games in 2023, earned four starts and appeared in 12 games in 2024 before starting all 12 games in 2025.

Over his three-year career with Auburn, Jamison-Travis called 56 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack as one the Tigers’ leaders along the interior defense line.