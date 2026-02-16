Auburn softball notebook: Tigers sweep War Eagle Classic

Auburn won all four of its games in the War Eagle Classic, hosted by the Tigers at Jane B. Moore Field. Sunday’s contests were canceled due to inclement weather.

THURSDAY

Illinois, W 8-0 (5 innings)

Auburn ended its night early with a run rule victory over Illinois, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kyla Stroud hit a three-run home run, Alyssa Hastings hit a home run and Destiny Rodriguez recorded a pair of RBI in the win.

In the circle, Ella Harrison allowed one hit over five innings of work, striking out seven and earning the win.

FRIDAY

Game 1 — Bradley, W 14-3 (5 innings)

Auburn scored five runs in the first inning and eight runs in the second inning to blowout Bradley. Ma’Nia Womack and Destiny Rodriguez both hit home runs, but Ava Ratliff led the team in RBIs with four, including a bases-clearing double in the first inning.

SJ Geurin pitched two innings, struck out four and gave up one earned run on two hits. Blayne Godfrey earned the win, pitching two innings and striking out three while giving up two hits. Abby Herndon closed the game out with a scoreless fifth.

Game 2 — Campbell, W 11-3 (5 innings)

The Tigers hit four home runs on their way to run ruling Campbell, which is coached by former Auburn softball player Emily Carosone. Haven Roebuck, Kylie Brockman, Hastings and Rodriguez all went yard in the game, which endured a 20-minute protest delay amidst disagreements about substitution rules.

Harrison started the game for Auburn and pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and struck out five. Malayna Tamborra pitched the fifth inning and struck out two batters.

SATURDAY

Game 1 — Bradley, W 13-5 (5 innings)

Auburn scored in every inning, plating 13 runs on 13 hits. Roebuck hit a three-run home run, AnnaLea Adams hit a two-run home run and McKaela Walker also homered in the win.

In the circle, Tamborra started and pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. Herndon closed the game out with 2.1 innings of work, allowing one hit and striking out three.

Game 2 — Binghamton, W 11-1 (5 innings)

Auburn closed out its weekend with its fifth straight run rule victory, this time over Binghamton. Rodriguez recorded five RBIs and hit her team-leading fourth home run of the year.

Geurin made her second appearance of the weekend and started the game in the circle for Auburn. She pitched three innings, gave up one earned run on three hits and struck out three before giving way to Charley Butler. Butler pitched two shutout innings and struck out two without relinquishing a hit.

UP NEXT FOR AUBURN

The Tigers head out west for the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, Calif. Auburn will play a doubleheader Thursday, one game Friday, another doubleheader Saturday and conclude the weekend with a game Sunday.

Here’s the complete schedule, with all times central.

Thursday: Oregon (12 p.m.), UCLA (5 p.m.)

Friday: BYU (10 p.m.)

Saturday: Washington (2 p.m.), Cal State Fullerton (4:30 p.m.)

Sunday: California (11 a.m.)