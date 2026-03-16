Steven Pearl discusses Auburn's NIT situation: VIDEO

Auburn missed out on a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid Sunday, but the team’s postseason path didn’t end there.

The Tigers enter the National Invitation Tournament as its top overall seed, which could include as many as three home games. The first game is Tuesday night against the South Alabama Jaguars.

A number of high-profile programs who also missed the NCAA Tournament — most notably Oklahoma, San Diego State, Baylor and Stanford — declined their invitations and instead will wait until November to take the court again. Coach Steven Pearl viewed his NIT predicament differently.

“I’m not going to duck away from an opportunity to go out there and prepare and compete and play basketball because that’s what we’re here to do,” Pearl said. “I’m not going to take my ball and go home because we didn’t make the (NCAA) Tournament. Let’s just go play, let’s go hoop and have some fun with it.”

Watch all of Pearl’s remarks in the video above …