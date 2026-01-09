Steven Pearl's contract worth at least $3 million per year

Auburn coach Steven Pearl had no experience as a head coach when he succeeded his father, Bruce Pearl, as Auburn’s head coach on Sept. 22, 2025.

That inexperience changed the university’s compensation plan in a big way.

Steven Pearl’s contract, which he signed on Sept. 30, 2025, is a five-year deal with a base salary of $3 million. AuburnSports’s November request for contract details was fulfilled by the university on Friday.

Bruce Pearl, by comparison, was due to earn approximately $6 million during the 2025-26 athletic season.

Steven Pearl’s $3 million salary places him 14th among the 15 Southeastern Conference head coaches whose contract details have been made public. Vanderbilt University is a private school and therefore is not legally compelled to release salary information.

The league’s top-earning coach is Arkansas’ John Calipari, who earns approximately $8 million per year. LSU’s Matt McMahon is on the other end of the wage spectrum, earning approximately $2.8 million per year.

Steven Pearl can earn much more than $3 million each year, however, due to a slew of attainable bonuses. He earns an extra $200,000 if the Tigers win a regular-season conference title, $50,000 if his team wins the SEC Tournament, $50,000 if his team qualifies for the NCAA Tournament and $50,000 if it qualifies for the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

If Steven Pearl hits all 10 bonuses detailed in the contract, which would include a national title and both national and SEC Coach of the Year accolades, the university would owe him an additional $1,425,000.

The pact includes contemporary buyout language. He is owed 50 percent of the remaining value of the contract if he’s terminated without cause before April 30, 2030. If Steven Pearl leaves Auburn to become a Division I head coach, or leaves without a job but is hired as a Division I head coach before the contract term ends, he would owe Auburn between $6.9 million and $1.5 million depending on the date of hire.

The deal also includes a mitigation clause, which means Steven Pearl is obligated to “use reasonable efforts to obtain other employment and/or income from third parties” if fired by Auburn. Any money made in that scenario is subtracted from the amount Auburn owes him.

The clause also stipulates that Steven Pearl “may not accept an amount lower than fair market value or going rate” for his next job.