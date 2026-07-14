THE RUNDOWN: Episode 709

The AuburnSports.com Rundown, started once upon a time by Justin Hokanson and Jay G. Tate, returns with Episode 709 focusing on the three players Auburn will send to SEC Media Days as official representatives.

We like to be informative, yet also entertaining. Might it be the best of both worlds?

TODAY’S MENU:

THE RUNDOWN PRESENTED BY ZenAI

Tate and Bryan Matthews reconvene to discuss all kinds of Auburn-adjacent topics including:

We sure do miss our departed friends Phillip Marshall and Christina Chambers.

Champ Anthony is an interesting choice to represent Auburn in Tampa. (Because he’s not necessarily a star on the field.)

Byrum Brown and Alex McPherson also are great choices.

Alex Golesh is going to be who we think he is, right? RIGHT?

The basketball team has everyone on campus now … and this looks like a terrific ballclub.

People aren’t talking about this team, though. Why is that?

Butch Thompson clearly has his ducks in a row when it came to replacing Gabe Gross as hitting coach.

Nick Ammirati, aka COACH AMMO, did some incredible work at Georgia of late.

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Today’s show is presented by ZenAI, the home of vibecasting. It helps anyone turn a conversation into something worth sharing — a podcast, a reel or a TikTok with no production skills required. Check them out at this link.

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