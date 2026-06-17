Tigers add former Arizona RHP from portal

AUBURN | Auburn has made another move to bolster its pithcing staff from the transfer portal.

Former Arizona right-hander Corey Kling has committed to the Tigers. He was 2-1 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 appearances out of the bullpen last season. He had 43 strikeouts and just nine walks in 40.0 innings pitched. He didn’t allow a run in 12 of his 20 appearances.

The Delray Beach, Fla., native spent the previous two seasons at USF where he was 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 21 career appearances. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Kling is Auburn’s second pitcher and fourth addition from the portal joining South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens, Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and Iowa infielder Ben Swails.