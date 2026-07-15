Tigers add infield transfer from UNLV

AUBURN | After losing a couple of infield signees in the MLB Draft last weekend, Auburn has moved quickly to replace them.

The Tigers added a commitment from UNLV transfer Cooper Sheff Tuesday night. The third-year sophomore batted .295 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBI for UNLV last season. He played shortstop, third base and designated hitter. In two seasons, he’s slugged 20 doubles and 15 home runs.

A Las Vegas, Nev., native, Sheff will have two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4 and 215-pounder is a right-handed hitter.

Sheff is Auburn’s eighth addition in the transfer portal joining Jacksonville State LHP Josh Sibley, Mississippi State LHP Dane Burns, UC Davis LHP Jack Pezzolo, Arizona RHP Corey Kling, South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens, Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and Iowa infielder Ben Swails.