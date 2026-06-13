Tigers add Iowa infielder out of the portal

AUBURN | Auburn continued to strengthen its lineup Saturday with the addition of Iowa transfer Ben Swails.

The infielder batted 343 as a junior with nine doubles, one triple, five home runs and 18 RBI in 43 games including 30 starts. The right-hander, who was limited with injuries, was 9 of 10 on stolen bases. Swails has one year of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Swails hit .323 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 32 RBI. He has played in 104 career games with 65 starts. He has played second base, third, right field and DH during his career.

Swails, 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, is the third player to announce his commitment to AU from the transfer portal joining Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens.