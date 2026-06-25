Tigers add Mississippi State transfer LHP Dane Burns

AUBURN | The Tigers took another big step in bolstering their bullpen Thursday.

Former Mississippi State reliever Dane Burns committed to Auburn after going 3-2 with a 3.72 ERA in 42 appearances over the last two seasons. The left-hander had 51 strikeouts and 25 walks in 38.2 innings.

As a sophomore this spring, Burns was 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 32 strikeouts and 13 walks in 23.0 innings. He earned his first-career save. The Saskatchewan, Canada native is ranked as a top 100 reliever and top 100 MLB prospect by D1 Baseball.

Burns is Auburn’s sixth transfer and fourth pitcher joining UC Davis LHP Jack Pezzolo, Arizona RHP Corey Kling, South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens, Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and Iowa infielder Ben Swails.