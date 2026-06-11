Tigers add outfielder from transfer portal

AUBURN | Auburn added an important piece to its lineup from the tranfer portal Wednesday.

Former Georgia State outfielder John Beverley committed to the Tigers. The right-hander batter hit .364 with six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 42 RBI as a sophomore. He also drew 20 walks, struck out 41 times, stole 35 of 41 bases and scored 47 runs.

Beverley, who has two years of eligibility remaining, is a strong candidate to play centerfield and bat leadoff for Auburn next season.

The Lawrenceville, Ga., native recorded 23 mutli-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games. He had a .971 fielding percentage. He was named to the President’s List and CSC Academic All-District in 2026.

Beverley is AU’s second addition from the transfer portal joining RHP Zach Stevens from South Alabama.