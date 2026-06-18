Tigers add talented left-handed pitcher from portal
AUBURN | Auburn has added another key arm from the transfer portal.
Former UC Davis standout Jack Pezzolo has committed to the Tigers. The left-hander was 2-2 last season with a 3.35 ERA in 13 appearances including 11 starts as a freshman. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
The Petaluma, Calif., native struck out 45 and walked 37 batters while limiting opposing hitters to a .230 average. He held Texas scoreless for 4.0 innings and struck out six at Texas in February.
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Pezzolo had a 0.91 ERA as a senior at Cardinal Newman. He was the Press Democrat Player of the Year as a junior, which included a perfect game with 18 strikeouts.
He is Auburn’s third pitcher and fifth addition from the portal joining Arizona RHP Corey Kling, South Alabama RHP Zach Stevens, Georgia State outfielder John Beverley and Iowa infielder Ben Swails.