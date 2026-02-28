Tigers blow lead, 10th-inning rally comes up short

AUBURN | Auburn’s bats fell silent for five innings and Nebraska roared back.

The Cornhuskers scored three runs in the eighth inning and four more in the 10th to complete a 9-8 comeback win over the 5th-ranked Tigers Friday night at Plainsman Park. AU finished with one extra-base hit while Nebraska had seven.

“Real good competitive spirit. I like every bit of that,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “They wound up just having a lot more extra-base hits and took some big swings.”

Auburn, which led 5-2 after four innings, had just two hits from the fifth through the ninth. The lead held up until the eighth, which began with an error by second baseman Brandon McCraine that opened the floodgates.

Jett Johnston, who cruised through the sixth and seventh innings retiring all six batters he faced on 18 pitches, struck out the next batter before giving up a single and turning it over to Garrett Brewer.

Brewer hit the the first batter he faced and then gave up back-to-back doubles as the Cornhuskers plated three and tied the game 5-5. After striking out the side in the ninth, Brewer gave up a leadoff double in the 10th before turning it over to Ryan Hetzler, who was battered for three hits including a 3-run home run.

“They’ve been great. Those are our two warriors,” said Thompson of Brewer and Hetzler. “The eighth inning, they had the ingredients of a big inning where we didn’t field a ground ball and had a HBP.”

Trailing 9-5, the Tigers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the 10th, but Chase Fralick popped up with two runners on base to end the threat.

Garrett Brewer (0-1) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits in 1.2 innings. Hetzler allowed three runs on three hits in 0.1 inning. Ethan Harden came on to get the final two outs of the 10th. Auburn falls to 7-2 on the season.

Auburn jumped on top 4-0 in the third inning as Ryne Farber drove home a run on a sacrifice fly, Eric Guevara drove home two on a single and Bub Terrell another on a single.

After Nebraska struck for two in the fourth on back-to-back two-out, RBI-doubles, the Tigers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on a two-out, RBI-single by Bristol Carter.

In the 10th, pinch-hitter Logan Gregorio and Brandon McCraine had RBI-singles, and Carter an RBI-groundout.

Carter had two hits and two RBI, Terrell two hits and one RBI and Brandon McCraine two hits and one RBI. Guevara was 1 of 3 with two RBI.

AU starter Jake Marciano allowed two runs on five hits in 5.0 innings. The left-hander struck out nine to bring his season total to 29 in three starts. Jett Johnston allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit in 2.1 innings.

Five Auburn pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts and no walks.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. CT and concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Both games will be available on SECN+.