Tigers earn No. 4 national seed

AUBURN | Auburn will host an NCAA Regional and a potential NCAA Super Regional for a second consecutive season.

The Tigers were named the No. 4 national seed and will host the Auburn Regional this weekend along with No. 2 seed UCF, No. 3 seed N.C. State and No. 4 seed Milwaukee. The Tigers will open the Regional against Milwaukee Friday at noon CT on ESPN+

The winner of the Auburn Regional will play the winner of the Lincoln Regional, which includes Nebraska, South Dakota State, Arizona State and Ole Miss.

Auburn joins North Carolina as the only two programs to host Regionals in four of the last five seasons. The Tigers have hosted four Regionals since 2022, doubling the total in program history.

Auburn enters the NCAA Tournament with a 38-19 record after going 2-1 in the SEC Tournament and reaching the semifinals for the first time since 2003.