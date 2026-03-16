Tigers No. 1 seed in NIT, hosting USA Tuesday night

AUBURN | After narrowly missing out on a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, Auburn will continue its season in the 2026 NIT.

The No. 1 seed Tigers will host South Alabama at Neville Arena Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Other teams in the Auburn Region include No. 2 seed Nevada, No. 3 seed George Mason and No. 4 seed Seattle U.

The first two rounds and the quarterfinals of the 32-team field are played on campus. The semifinal will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler in Indianapolis, Ind., and the finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

It will mark the Tigers seventh appearance in the NIT. AU has advanced out of the second round once, losing to Baylor in the quarterfinals in 2009. AU’s other appearances in the NIT came in 1993, 95, 96, 98 and 2001.

Auburn, 17-16 overall and 7-11 in the SEC, is ranked No. 39 in the NET rankings with a 4-13 Quad 1 record. The Tigers lost eight of their final 10 regular season games before going 1-1 in the SEC Tournament.

The SEC led the nation with 10 bids to the NCAA Tournament with Oklahoma and Auburn the first two teams out.