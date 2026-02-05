Tigers picked 5th, three tabbed preseason All-SEC

AUBURN | Auburn was picked to finish fifth and a trio of sophomores were chosen All-SEC in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Second baseman Chris Rembert was voted first-team All-SEC while catcher Chase Fralick and outfielder Bub Terrell earned second-team honors. All three were named to the 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team after combining to hit .327 with 48 doubles, 19 home runs and 128 RBI.

The Tigers, in their 11th season under Butch Thompson, were picked to finish behind LSU, Texas, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

Rembert, who has already been named preseason first-team All-America by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game, returns as Auburn’s leading hitter after batting .344 with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBI. Fralick hit .335 with 17 doubles and 41 RBI last spring while Terrell .batted 300 with 17 doubles and 41 RBI.

PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

1. LSU (9) – 231

2. Texas (1) – 214

3. Mississippi State (4) – 205

4. Arkansas (2) – 203

5. Auburn – 175

6. Tennessee – 162

7. Florida – 156

8. Vanderbilt – 151

9. Georgia – 133

10. Ole Miss – 110

11. Kentucky – 99

12. Alabama – 87

13. Texas A&M – 86

14. Oklahoma – 84

15. South Carolina – 49

16. Missouri – 31

() – First place votes

PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM

First Team

C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas

1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

2B: Camden Kozeal, Arkansas

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M

OF: Henry Ford, Tennessee

DH/Util.: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State

SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss

SP: Casan Evans, LSU

SP: Liam Peterson, Florida

SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

RP: Zac Cowan, LSU

RP: Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee

RP: Luke McNeillie, Florida

Second Team

C: Chase Fralick, Auburn

C: Carson Tinney, Texas

1B: Levi Clark, Tennessee

1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss

2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas

3B: Brendan Lawson, Florida

SS: Steven Milam, LSU

OF: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Bub Terrell, Auburn

OF: Jake Brown, LSU

DH/Util: Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt

SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas

SP: Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt

SP: Ben Cleaver, Kentucky

SP: Aidan King, Florida

RP: Max Grubbs, Texas

RP: Thomas Burns, Texas

RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M