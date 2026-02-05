Tigers picked 5th, three tabbed preseason All-SEC
AUBURN | Auburn was picked to finish fifth and a trio of sophomores were chosen All-SEC in the coaches’ preseason poll.
Second baseman Chris Rembert was voted first-team All-SEC while catcher Chase Fralick and outfielder Bub Terrell earned second-team honors. All three were named to the 2025 SEC All-Freshman Team after combining to hit .327 with 48 doubles, 19 home runs and 128 RBI.
The Tigers, in their 11th season under Butch Thompson, were picked to finish behind LSU, Texas, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
Rembert, who has already been named preseason first-team All-America by Baseball America, D1 Baseball and Perfect Game, returns as Auburn’s leading hitter after batting .344 with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBI. Fralick hit .335 with 17 doubles and 41 RBI last spring while Terrell .batted 300 with 17 doubles and 41 RBI.
PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
1. LSU (9) – 231
2. Texas (1) – 214
3. Mississippi State (4) – 205
4. Arkansas (2) – 203
5. Auburn – 175
6. Tennessee – 162
7. Florida – 156
8. Vanderbilt – 151
9. Georgia – 133
10. Ole Miss – 110
11. Kentucky – 99
12. Alabama – 87
13. Texas A&M – 86
14. Oklahoma – 84
15. South Carolina – 49
16. Missouri – 31
() – First place votes
PRESEASON ALL-SEC TEAM
First Team
C: Ryder Helfrick, Arkansas
1B: Gavin Grahovac, Texas A&M
2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn
2B: Camden Kozeal, Arkansas
3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State
SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama
SS: Tyler Bell, Kentucky
OF: Derek Curiel, LSU
OF: Caden Sorrell, Texas A&M
OF: Henry Ford, Tennessee
DH/Util.: Noah Sullivan, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Elliott, Ole Miss
SP: Casan Evans, LSU
SP: Liam Peterson, Florida
SP: Dylan Volantis, Texas
RP: Zac Cowan, LSU
RP: Brandon Arvidson, Tennessee
RP: Luke McNeillie, Florida
Second Team
C: Chase Fralick, Auburn
C: Carson Tinney, Texas
1B: Levi Clark, Tennessee
1B: Will Furniss, Ole Miss
2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas
3B: Brendan Lawson, Florida
SS: Steven Milam, LSU
OF: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas
OF: Bub Terrell, Auburn
OF: Jake Brown, LSU
DH/Util: Braden Holcomb, Vanderbilt
SP: Gabe Gaeckle, Arkansas
SP: Connor Fennell, Vanderbilt
SP: Ben Cleaver, Kentucky
SP: Aidan King, Florida
RP: Max Grubbs, Texas
RP: Thomas Burns, Texas
RP: Clayton Freshcorn, Texas A&M