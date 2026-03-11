Tigers slug four homers in 17-2 win over UAB

AUBURN | The balls were flying out of Plainsman Park for the home team Tuesday night.

No. 5 Auburn hit four home runs including a grand slam by Lucas Steele in a 17-2 run-rule win over UAB. Eight of the Tigers’ 16 hits went for extra-bases.

“Some big swings tonight, of course,” said AU coach Butch Thompson. “I just thought as a unit, that was the story of the night, how we played offense. Not individual hitters per se, but just how we played offense together up and down the lineup.”

Eric Guevara was 4 of 4 with three runs scored and three RBI including an RBI-single in the first inning and a two-run home run in the third. Bub Terrell followed with a solo home run to give the pair back-to-back homers for the second time this season.

Terrell was 1 of 3 with two runs scored, Chris Rembert 3 of 5 with two runs scored and a two-RBI double in the third, Ethin Bingaman 2 of 3 with two runs scored and an RBI-double in the fourth and Chase Fralick 1 of 5 with two runs scored and three RBI including a two-run home run in the second.

“It brings a good vibe to the dugout,” said Fralick. “There’s a lot of intensity that goes into those swings and it can really change the momentum of games when stuff like that happens. When we take the momentum early in games with some big swings it relaxes our pitchers. Our lineup only wants to do more for our team.”

Auburn scored four runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the third, one in the fourth and five more in the fifth capped by Steele’s grand slam, which sailed over the right field wall. Brandon McCraine was 1 of 3 with an RBI and Mason McCraine 0 of 2 with two RBI.

AU starter Andreas Alvarez (2-1) earned the win holding the Blazers to two hits and two unearned runs in 5.0 innings. He struck out four, issued one walk and retired 10 of last 11 batters he faced.

LJ Cormier struck out the side on 12 pitches in the sixth and Connor Gatwood threw a scoreless seventh.

Auburn, which improved to 14-2 on the season, opens up SEC play with a three-game series at Missouri beginning Friday night at 6 p.m. CT on SECN+. The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m.