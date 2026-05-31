Tigers to take on UCF in Sunday elimination game
Auburn already won an elimination game in its regional this weekend.
They’ll need to do it again Sunday afternoon, as the Tigers take on UCF with a trip to the championship on the line.
“We don’t have a choice,” said Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. “We’ve got to keep fighting and find a way through this regional.”
UCF lost to Milwaukee in the winner’s bracket 13-6 late Saturday night, with the game ending beyond 11 p.m. CST. Meanwhile, Auburn out-slugged NC State 17-13 earlier in the day and will get a few extra hours of rest.
Sunday’s contest marks the 13th matchup between Auburn and UCF. Auburn leads the all-time series 7-5, with the latest meeting in 2020. UCF swept the three-game series in Auburn.
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It’s just one game this time, but an elimination game at that. The winner will face Milwaukee at 7 p.m. CST later in the day. The loser will see its season come to an end.
“It’s way more stressful, but I think our team thrives in those moments,” said freshman Ethin Bingaman, who went 3-for-6 with two home runs Saturday. “It’s a great spot to be in. Having to compete, and the other team competing well, too. It’s a lot of fun.”
First pitch is set between Auburn and UCF is set for 2 p.m. CST on ESPN+.