USF freshman quarterback Locklan Hewlett will transfer to Auburn, he announced Saturday on social media.

Hewlett’s decision will reunite him with new Auburn coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon.

“I believe in the coaching staff, and believe it’s the best staff in the country,” Hewlett said.

Hewlett signed with USF as a member of the 2025 class. He played in two games as a true freshman, completing 7-of-12 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. Hewlett has four years of eligibility at Auburn.

Hewlett is the second quarterback Auburn has added in Golesh’s first class. Rhys Brush signed with the Tigers in December. The two young quarterbacks should provide depth in the room that needs it. Former starters Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight all are transferring leaving Auburn without any scholarship quarterbacks.

In addition to depth, Auburn also is looking for a starting quarterback and likely will focus hard on USF starter Byrum Brown.

More on Hewlett

From his USF bio:

HIGH SCHOOL: Named a U.S. Army All-American…earned first-team All-District honors, and was a Duval Sports Prime Time Player…passed for more than 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns with just 13 interceptions and a 61 percent completion percentage on his career, according to MaxPreps….in his senior year, led the team to 11-1 record, district title, and a second-straight Class 3S state championship game appearance…threw for 2,712 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 64.3 percent and throwing just five interceptions as a junior in 2023 according to MaxPreps, while leading St. Augustine to the Class 3S state championship game…threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns in a win vs. Nease and 376 yards and four touchdowns vs. Bolles…passed for 2,126 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore, helping St. Augustine win a district title and make second round of Florida’s 3S playoffs.…rated a three-star recruit by ON3, ESPN, Rivals and 247 Sports with a composite ranking of 86…On3 ranks as a top 150 player in Florida…chose USF among 28 offers, including Miami, Texas A&M, Pitt, Iowa State, Arizona, Illinois, Cincinnati, UCF, Wake Forest, and Rutgers.