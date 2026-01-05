USF transfer CB Gavin Jenkins signs with Auburn

USF transfer cornerback Gavin Jenkins has committed to Auburn, On3’s Pete Nakos has confirmed. Jenkins played one season for the Bulls but took a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

He played in four games during the regular season and the bowl game, which does not count toward the redshirt rule. Jenkins recorded 2 tackles in 2025 as a freshman.

Jenkins played high school football for Union County (Fla.). He was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He carried an 85 rating and was the No. 1,552 overall player in the class of 2025 accoring to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Auburn is coming off of a 5-7 finish this past season, resulting in the firing of head coach Hugh Freeze. Golesh was brought in as his replacement and it only makes sense that some of his former players would follow him.

So far, six USF players have transfered to Auburn. Gavin Jenkins, Christian Neptune, Kory Pettigrew, Nykahi Davenport, Jonathan Echols, and Locklan Hewlett

Overall, Auburn has welcomed seven players since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. The portal will remain open until Jan. 16, marking 15 days, which is a significantly smaller window from past years.