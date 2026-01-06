Auburn and Alex Golesh have picked up a huge addition for the 2026 roster.

USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown, who led the country in total offense in 2025, plans to transfer to Auburn, he announced on Tuesday.

Brown will reunite at Auburn with former coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon, coaches he had success playing under at USF.

With Golesh at the helm and Gordon calling plays last season at USF, Brown was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. He passed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 1,008 yards and 14 scores.

Brown was the top-ranked quarterback in the country in both total offense (344.3) and points responsible per game (20.5). He owns 15 USF records.