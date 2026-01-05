USF transfer tight end Jonathan Echols has committed to Auburn.

Echols, who has three years of eligibility, announced his decision Monday on social media. His commitment comes after an official visit to Auburn.

“Just the staff, I already have my trust and belief in them,” Echols said. “What they have building over here is going to be good. The relationships I have with the staff. The love and trust I have with them.

“Auburn is nice. It’s home. I grew up an hour from here (Franklin, Ga.), so I’ve came over here a couple of times.”

Echols has developed a relationship with Auburn tight ends coach Larry Scott.

“He’s a really great coach,” Echols said. “He has coached a lot of really great guys. I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Echols also is excited to get to continue working under Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon.

“In their offense, you are going to get explosive playmakers who are going to come ready to make plays,” he said.

Echols being one of them.

As a freshman in 2025, he had nine receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns.