USF transfer wide receiver Keshaun Singleton will reunite with former coach Alex Golesh and offensive coordinator Joel Gordon at Auburn.

Singleton, who has two years of eligibility, has signed with Auburn, AuburnSports has learned.

“I love it at Auburn,” Singleton said. “I love everything. I love the vibes and the whole atmosphere.”

Golesh and Gordon both played major roles in his decision to transfer to Auburn.

“I trust (Golesh),” Singleton said. “I believe in his process. I believe in everything he is about to bring to this team. I trust he and the coaches to put us in a position to where we will win a bunch of games.”

Playing with quarterback Byrum Brown also played a role. Brown announced his transfer to Auburn on Jan. 6.

“That’s my guy,” Singleton said of Brown. “It’s amazing. We have a special bond. I’m really fired up to get back on the field with him.”

Singleton brings experience and production to a depleted Auburn wide receiving corp. In two seasons at USF, Singleton had 77 receptions for 1,305 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Singleton had a breakout year in 2025. He finished with 50 receptions for 877 yards and eight touchdowns.

He now will take his talents to the SEC.

“I’m amazed by that,” he said. “I’m excited because in high school I always wanted to play in the SEC. Being able to play at the highest level of college football is a blessing.”

Singleton, who is from Norcross, Ga., is listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

“I’m ready to come in and work,” he said. “Ya’ll are going to get everything out of me every single day.”