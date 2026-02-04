VIDEO: Alex Golesh Press Conference

The February version of National Signing Day may have lost most of its excitement, but that doesn’t mean Alex Golesh isn’t fired up.

Auburn’s new coach spent 30 minutes Wednesday answering questions about the team’s portal haul, his views on talent acquisition, how he assesses the Tigers’ NIL management and his expectations for quarterback Byrum Brown.

HIGHLIGHTS

On his 40 new players: “Collectively, as a group … we brought the right guys in. That was more than anything for us, it was a mix of bringing in guys that have experience, they’ve been in moments that matter … and a mix of young guys that fill the roster out.”

On having so many former USF players on the roster now: “These guys can stamp you. The time it takes to build trust and build relationships within a program? That takes years a lot of the time. These guys can accelerate it by saying: ‘Stop it; trust them.'”

On his expectations for Auburn’s offense in 2026: “We’re going to run the piss out of the ball. We’re going to play really fast at times. The ball’s going to get out quick. Formationally, we’ve evolved. What we’ve run schematically in the run game and the pass game has evolved. And thats been year to year. Really good play-callers … will evolve and change.”