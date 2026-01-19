VIDEO: Pearl Press Conference

Auburn’s quest for consistency will continue Tuesday night at Ole Miss.

Road games have been a bugaboo for the Tigers, who are 0-4 on the road this season. The problems haven’t exactly been numerous; sometimes the problem is scoring and sometimes it’s defense. The key, coach Steven Pearl believes, is finding a way to play with more energy and letting the energy carry the team through the typical ups-and-downs of life on the road.

“We’ve got to find a middle ground here, where we’re defending and executing,” Pearl said Monday. “It all starts with — we’ve just got to be the most excited team to play. If we do that, it cleans up a lot of the stuff, a lot of the silly mistakes that we may have made in those first two SEC road games.”

The Tigers’ game against the Rebels tips at 8 p.m. CST on ESPNU.

