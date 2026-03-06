VIDEO: Pearl previews Alabama

Steven Pearl was all business in his press conference leading into Auburn’s regular season finale against Alabama.

There was no opening statement. Pearl went straight into answering questions.

Auburn’s NCAA Tournament hopes remain blurry, but a win over ranked Alabama certainly provides more clarity on the fate of Pearl’s team. The team executed much better defensively against LSU, and could use the win as a catalyst into the final road test.

“I thought our activity was much better,” Pearl said. “We had 11 turnovers forced in the first half. I thought that had everything to do with guys executing some of the intricacies of the scout. I thought they made a lot of plays. Tahaad had four steals in the first half. Thought we did a good job with our framing. Did a lot of things — executed our switches. I thought we looked like we did earlier in January when we were defending at a much higher level. Got to continue to build off that.”

Listen to the rest of Pearl’s press conference below: