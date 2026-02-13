VIDEO: Pearl Previews Arkansas

Auburn will look to break from a three-game skid this weekend at Arkansas.

The task won’t be easy.

John Calipari’s team has won five of its last six games including a 25-point win against Vanderbilt, who recently won inside Neville Arena. They’re also 12-1 at home this season. That also lost by 22 points at Auburn back in January.

“Return game from the forst one, where we played really well,” Pearl said. “They’re obviously going to be fired up about the game. Our guys are ready to go. We had a good practice yesterday, another good one today. Another great opportunity to continue to improve a resume that we’ve put a lot of really great work into.”

