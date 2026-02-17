VIDEO: Pearl Previews MSU

Auburn struggled to defend point guard Darius Acuff Jr. during an 88-75 loss at Arkansas last weekend.

The freshman sensation scored a game-high 31 points and went 7-of-10 from long range, which gave the Hogs a key advantage. Now the Tigers travel to face Mississippi State along with its talisman (and point guard) Josh Hubbard, who last weekend became his program’s all-time top three-point shooter.

Auburn coach Steven Pearl said his team must coax significant defensive improvement if it wants to win in Starkville on Wednesday night.

“Hubbard is … probably the best scoring point guard in our league,” Pearl said. “He’s probably licking his chops after some of the performances some of the guards have had against us of late. Our guys have to really step up and be excited about that matchup. Another great test on the road.”

Click the video to see everything Pearl had to say Tuesday:

HIGHLIGHTS

On KeShawn Murphy going back to MSU, where he spent three seasons: “He put a lot of time and effort into that program. It was important (for him) to get his diploma from there. He has a lot of love for that place.”

On the defensive breakdowns at Arkansas: “We closed out short on a great three-point shooter who’d already made multiple threes. I don’t know how that’s possible. It’s more our close-outs than anything.”

On Tahaad Pettiford’s excellent run of form lately: “I haven’t given him a enough credit this year for just a lot of the things that he’s done. He’s our best player, best returning player, only returning player. We expect so much out of him. I haven’t given him enough credit for what he’s had to go through this year.”