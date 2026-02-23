VIDEO: Pearl Previews Oklahoma

Auburn fought through its make-or-break game against Kentucky last weekend unscathed.

The 75-74 victory moved the Tigers into strong position to earn their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. Now Steven Pearl‘s team heads for Oklahoma, which represents another chance for a Quad 1 win. The Sooners are 3-11 in league play, however, and it’s unclear how Auburn will react to this latest challenge.

Pearl says taking OU for granted is a very bad idea.

“They’ve had double-digit leads against a lot of teams in our league and even have had leads late in games,” he said Monday morning. “They are more than capable offensively. They’re one of the top offenses in our league and in the country — and they play hard as heck defensively.”

Click the video below to hear Pearl’s full press conference: