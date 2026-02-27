VIDEO: Pearl Previews Ole Miss

Auburn’s season is day to day at this stage. Steven Pearl doesn’t want his team to forget that.

The Tigers followed up their weekend win against Kentucky with an unseemly, low-energy loss at Oklahoma on Tuesday night. That result pushes the team firmly onto the NCAA Tournament bubble with only three regular-season game remaining.

There are precious few opportunities remaining for Auburn to affirm its status as a powerful team.

Pearl said Friday that he’s hoping that his younger players — specifically Sebastian Williams-Adams and Elyjah Freeman — become more vocally assertive and push teammates to be better.

“Use your voice now. Don’t wait until the offseason. Don’t wait until next year,” Pearl said. “That’s easier said than done, especially in today’s day and age. That’s just not something that’s naturally instilled in young men right now. That’s something I want both of those guys to really work on. They do a lot of good things; they make a lot of plays. They play really hard. When you do those things, people will listen to you more.”

Listen to the rest of Pearl’s press conference below …