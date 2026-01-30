VIDEO: Pearl previews Tennessee

Auburn’s trip to Tennessee this weekend will be a homecoming of sorts for Steven Pearl.

The Tigers’ head coach, who suited up for the Vols from 2007-11, said Friday that he’s not particularly emotional about returning to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. He has coached there as an assistant with the Tigers and, well, his final appearance in a Tennessee uniform was a long time ago.

Still, Pearl said he fondly remembers his playing days with the Vols — and everything they entailed.

“Everything’s connected. I don’t meet my wife if it wasn’t for the University of Tennessee,” Pearl said. “The best thing that ever happened to me was being in Knoxville. If they hadn’t fired our asses, we wouldn’t be here. So, like, the best thing that ever happened to me is being in Auburn, too. I can’t thank them enough for everything that happened in Knoxville. Best years of my life.”

