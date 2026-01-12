VIDEO: Pearl previews trip to Missouri

Auburn was at its best Saturday afternoon, finally putting together a complete performance on both ends of the floor in a 95-73 victory against Arkansas.

Now coach Steven Pearl wants to see that same energy again.

The Tigers play at Missouri on Wednesday night, which will provide a different type of challenge. The Razorbacks are fast. Mizzou is more about size and power, which definitely is not something observers say about Auburn. How can Pearl’s team cope?

He thinks another Arkansas-like performance will give the Tigers a chance against any team.

Pearl also discussed forward Filip Jovic‘s development, what he loves about point guard Blake Muschalek’s game and the simplicity of his message to the team about defensive excellence.

