VIDEO: Pearl Previews Vanderbilt

Auburn’s defense, specifically its off-ball defense, failed in a big way last weekend.

Alabama was able to score 96 points and shoot better than 50 percent in both halves of its victory inside Neville Arena. Coach Steven Pearl said Monday that he’s still studying to better understand why opponents are having so much success getting open shots (and hitting open shots) against the Tigers this season.

He doesn’t have much time. Vanderbilt, which visits the Plains on Tuesday night, is one of the league’s best scoring and shooting teams.

“We were out of position off the ball too many times, especially in ball screens,” Pearl said of the Tigers 96-92 loss on Saturday. “If you do that against (Vanderbilt), you’re screwed.”

Watch the rest of his interview below … or click for the highlights via the links listed below.

HIGHLIGHTS

On his protestations about Auburn’s defense Saturday: “It wasn’t our on-the-ball defense that I was really speaking about. It was our off-the-ball defense.”

On if he’s willing to widen the playing rotation by using freshman Simon Walker against Vanderbilt: “We may look at inserting Simon in for some minutes at the two if K.O. is going to play some (point guard).”

On cutting up every single three-point shot made against Auburn this season: “At some point, we’ve got to make an adjustment, too, because teams are shooting a good percentage against us.”