VIDEO: Reaction to Auburn's NCAA Tournament snub

Auburn’s four-year streak of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament has come to an end.

The Tigers’ 16-loss season simply didn’t involve enough crescendos and the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee instead found more value in two other bubble teams: Texas and SMU. This is a significant blow to first-year coach Steven Pearl, who now aims to create some momentum for next season with a run in the National Invitation Tournament.

How did Auburn get here one year after making the Final Four? And how can Pearl help this program quickly ascend back into the Field of 68?

I spent time with Justin Hokanson earlier today discussing these questions and more for a good 30 minutes after the selection show ended. You have questions. We have answers.

Click below for an edited (shorter) version of our live stream: