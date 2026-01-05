VIDEO: Steven Pearl Press Conference

Defense is the thing.

For only the second time in a decade, Auburn scored 100 points last weekend — and lost. Georgia’s 104-100 overtime victory promoted some strong words from coach Steven Pearl, who made some changes to how the staff is teaching defense.

Pearl said Monday that the coaching staff spoke with players on an individual basis Sunday to review defensive lapses. Pearl is hopeful that change in coaching strategy — individual instruction rather than team-wide discussion — will prompt better play against Texas A&M.

Click the video to learn more about that, why Pearl played Sebastian Williams-Adams for 40+ minutes and why Texas A&M is a good opponent to face right after UGA.