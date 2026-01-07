'We’re going to score a lot of points': Byrum Brown embraces Auburn opportunity

Byrum Brown doesn’t have to learn a new language as he settles into Auburn’s offense.

Coming from South Florida, Brown already has multiple years of experience running the same scheme under Alex Golesh and Joel Gordon, giving him a head start as he transitions into the Tigers’ system.

Brown keeps his description of the offense simple and direct.

“We’re going to score a lot of points,” Brown declared.

Brown led all FBS quarterbacks in 2025 with 42 total touchdowns while averaging 347.2 yards of offense per game. The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, dominated defenses through the air and on the ground in Golesh’s high-powered attack.

That familiarity has allowed Brown to focus less on terminology and more on execution and leadership. He says one of the things he’s enjoyed most about working with Golesh is the freedom to distribute the ball and let others shine, while still being ready to take over when needed.

“I enjoy just being able to facilitate the ball, give the ball to the playmakers, let them make plays. And then given the opportunity, I’ll make plays,” said Brown. “But I’m a quarterback and I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. Whether I’ve got to run, whether I’ve got to throw — whatever it takes to win.”

The talented signal-caller completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards with 28 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. Brown also rushed for 1,008 yards with 14 scores and posted at least 100 rushing yards in six different games. During four seasons at USF, Brown totaled 7,690 passing yards with 61 touchdowns while adding 2,265 rushing yards and 31 scores on the ground.

Brown’s 2025 season produced several remarkable statistical accomplishments that place him in elite company. The dynamic quarterback became the only FBS or NFL player in the last 30 seasons to post 200-plus passing yards, 80-plus rushing yards, and at least one rushing touchdown in five consecutive games. Brown also joined just 11 other players in NCAA history with 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season.

The move to Auburn also brings a new stage. After playing in the American Athletic Conference, Brown is eager to test himself in the SEC.

“Stoked. It was just the American or whatever conference. So being able to come to this conference and showcase the same skillset and ability and win, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said.

When asked to describe his game, Brown again points back to adaptability and competitiveness rather than statistics or style.

“I’ll describe it as just strictly a quarterback that’s gonna do whatever it takes to win,” Brown said. “Throw the ball 50 times a game, run the ball 50 times a game — whatever it takes to win. That’s my mentality.”

Brown played in only five games in 2024 due to injury, but his 2023 campaign established multiple USF program records. Brown produced the first 3,000-yard passing season in program history with 3,292 yards while setting a then school record for passing touchdowns with 26, plus records for completion percentage at 64.6 percent, and total plays with 630. That season, Brown joined LSU’s Jayden Daniels as the only players in the nation to post 3,000-plus passing yards and 800-plus rushing yards. The productive quarterback set 15 USF program records during his career with the Bulls.

Beyond scheme familiarity, Brown is also energized by the relationships he’s already built with the coaching staff and some familiar faces, while embracing the challenge of meshing with Auburn’s current roster. Former USF pass catchers Christian Neptune, Kory Pettigrew and Jonathan Echols are all coming to Auburn, with USF wideouts Keshaun Singleton and Chas Nimrod poised to join them.

“I’m very excited. But I’m also very excited to get other pieces here and then build with a team that’s already here,” he said. “Looking forward to meeting those guys and, hopefully, being accepted fairly quickly.”

For Auburn, Brown’s background in Golesh’s offense offers continuity and confidence at quarterback. For Brown, it’s a chance to carry a system he knows well onto a bigger stage, with the same goal he’s always emphasized: winning, however it has to be done.