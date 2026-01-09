Skip to main content
Auburn
Join Now

What Auburn is getting in James Madison OT Joseph Simmons

Cole Pinkstonby: Cole Pinkston1 hour agoColePinkston
CD31471F-E375-401A-B529-7EEEF2CD1F4D
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Guerad (99) has words with James Madison Dukes offensive lineman Joseph Simmons (79) in the first half during the Louisville-James Madison college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Everything you need to know about new Auburn commit Joseph Simmons, a transfer offensive tackle from James Madison.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
AuburnSports
+
+
One subscription: The best Auburn Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.