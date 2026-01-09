What Auburn is getting in James Madison OT Joseph Simmons

What Auburn is getting in James Madison OT Joseph Simmonsby: Cole Pinkston1 hour agoColePinkstonRead In AppLouisville Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Guerad (99) has words with James Madison Dukes offensive lineman Joseph Simmons (79) in the first half during the Louisville-James Madison college football game Friday September 5, 2025 at L&N Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Everything you need to know about new Auburn commit Joseph Simmons, a transfer offensive tackle from James Madison.