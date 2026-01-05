What Auburn is getting in USF WR transfer Jeremiah Koger

What Auburn is getting in USF WR transfer Jeremiah Kogerby: Cole Pinkston58 minutes agoColePinkstonRead In AppNov 15, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jeremiah Koger (16) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Everything you need to know about new Auburn commit Jeremiah Koger, a transfer wide receiver from USF.