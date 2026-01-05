Skip to main content
Auburn
Join Now

What Auburn is getting in USF WR transfer Jeremiah Koger

Cole Pinkstonby: Cole Pinkston58 minutes agoColePinkston
9C10B9E9-1BE1-4AD0-AC2B-D49D88002C93
Nov 15, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jeremiah Koger (16) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Navy Midshipmen at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Everything you need to know about new Auburn commit Jeremiah Koger, a transfer wide receiver from USF.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
AuburnSports
+
+
One subscription: The best Auburn Tigers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.