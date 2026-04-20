Where Auburn commits and targets rank in updated Rivals300
Where Auburn commits and targets rank in the latest Rivals300 update. The names included on this list are considered Auburn targets, some bigger targets than others. While we continue to learn about Auburn’s recruiting board, these were the names we have heard the most as Auburn targets. If a target didn’t make it to Auburn for a spring visit, they probably didn’t make the list.
INTEL: Trending Auburn – The latest trends in Tigers’ recruiting …
Five-stars
No. 6 – CB, Joshua Dobson, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough
No. 10 – OL, Albert Simien, Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston
No. 13 – QB, Will Mencl, Chandler (Az.)
Four-stars
No. 31 – LB, Joakim Gouda, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding
No. 34 – OT, Ismael Camara, Gilmer (Tex.)
No. 38 – WR, Jaden Upshaw, Leesburg (Ga.)
No. 48 – Edge, Chris Whitehead, Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird
No. 55 – WR, Elias Pearl, Port Charlotte (Fla.)
No. 63 – RB, Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis (Ill.)
No. 51 – Edge, Anthony Sweeney, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel
No. 69 – CB, Raylaun Henry, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy – Texas A&M commit
No. 78 – DL, Karlos May, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay
No. 79 – OT, Layton Von Brandt, Middletown (Del.) Appoquinnimink
No. 80 – CB, Adryan Cole, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County
No. 82 – LB, Isaac McNeil, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
No. 90 – Edge, Cahron Wheeler, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School
No. 100 – OT, Kennedee Jackson, Lithonia (Ga.)
No. 103 – WR, Tramond Collins, Cottondale (Fla.) – Florida commit
No. 113 – WR, Tae Walden, Collierville (Tenn.)
No. 130 – RB, Gary Walker, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside
No. 134 – DL, Donivan Moore, Bessemer (Ala.) Bessemer City – AUBURN COMMIT
No. 143 – LB, Jeremiah Culpepper, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County
No. 152 – Edge, Chris Wilson, Muncie (Ind.) Yorktown
No. 161 – QB, Jamison Roberts, Saraland (Ala.) – Oklahoma commit
No. 170 – WR, Jamarin Simmons, Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby
No. 176 – OT, Kelsey Adams, Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes – Georgia commit
No. 200 – S, Davion Jones, Charlotte (NC) William Amos Hough
No. 204 – WR, Anthony “Speedy” Jennings, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard
No. 206 – OT, Ka’lel Johnson, Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller
No. 220 – DL, Sam LeJeune, Poplarville (Miss.)
No. 222 – CB, Jaden Carey, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
No. 225 – WR, Matthew Gregory, Pottstown (Pa.) Owen J. Roberts
No. 229 – DL, John Archer, Fayetteville (NC) Seventy-First
No. 233 – Edge, KJ Green, Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson
No. 234 – LB, Brandon Lockley, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph Prep School
No. 235 – LB, Ja’Bios Smith, Swainsboro (Ga.)
No. 255 – DL, Kadin Fife, Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga – Tennessee commit
No. 265 – OT, JJ Brown, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview
No. 266 – RB, Kingston Miles, St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s
No. 279 – CB, Censere Gaylord, Mission Hills (Cal.) IMG Academy
No. 281 – Edge, Rion Jackson, Annapolis (Md.)
No. 283 – Edge, Jabarrius Garror, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor