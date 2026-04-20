Where Auburn commits and targets rank in updated Rivals300

Where Auburn commits and targets rank in the latest Rivals300 update. The names included on this list are considered Auburn targets, some bigger targets than others. While we continue to learn about Auburn’s recruiting board, these were the names we have heard the most as Auburn targets. If a target didn’t make it to Auburn for a spring visit, they probably didn’t make the list.

Five-stars

No. 6 – CB, Joshua Dobson, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

No. 10 – OL, Albert Simien, Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston

No. 13 – QB, Will Mencl, Chandler (Az.)



Four-stars

No. 31 – LB, Joakim Gouda, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding

No. 34 – OT, Ismael Camara, Gilmer (Tex.)

No. 38 – WR, Jaden Upshaw, Leesburg (Ga.)

No. 48 – Edge, Chris Whitehead, Chesterfield (Va.) Lloyd C. Bird

No. 55 – WR, Elias Pearl, Port Charlotte (Fla.)

No. 63 – RB, Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis (Ill.)

No. 51 – Edge, Anthony Sweeney, Olney (Md.) Good Counsel

No. 69 – CB, Raylaun Henry, Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy – Texas A&M commit

No. 78 – DL, Karlos May, Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay

No. 79 – OT, Layton Von Brandt, Middletown (Del.) Appoquinnimink

No. 80 – CB, Adryan Cole, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

No. 82 – LB, Isaac McNeil, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor

No. 90 – Edge, Cahron Wheeler, Baltimore (Md.) St. Paul’s School

No. 100 – OT, Kennedee Jackson, Lithonia (Ga.)

No. 103 – WR, Tramond Collins, Cottondale (Fla.) – Florida commit

No. 113 – WR, Tae Walden, Collierville (Tenn.)

No. 130 – RB, Gary Walker, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside

No. 134 – DL, Donivan Moore, Bessemer (Ala.) Bessemer City – AUBURN COMMIT

No. 143 – LB, Jeremiah Culpepper, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County

No. 152 – Edge, Chris Wilson, Muncie (Ind.) Yorktown

No. 161 – QB, Jamison Roberts, Saraland (Ala.) – Oklahoma commit

No. 170 – WR, Jamarin Simmons, Tallahassee (Fla.) Amos P. Godby

No. 176 – OT, Kelsey Adams, Atlanta (Ga.) Langston Hughes – Georgia commit

No. 200 – S, Davion Jones, Charlotte (NC) William Amos Hough

No. 204 – WR, Anthony “Speedy” Jennings, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard

No. 206 – OT, Ka’lel Johnson, Cincinnati (Oh.) Archbishop Moeller

No. 220 – DL, Sam LeJeune, Poplarville (Miss.)

No. 222 – CB, Jaden Carey, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

No. 225 – WR, Matthew Gregory, Pottstown (Pa.) Owen J. Roberts

No. 229 – DL, John Archer, Fayetteville (NC) Seventy-First

No. 233 – Edge, KJ Green, Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson

No. 234 – LB, Brandon Lockley, Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph Prep School

No. 235 – LB, Ja’Bios Smith, Swainsboro (Ga.)

No. 255 – DL, Kadin Fife, Summerville (Ga.) Chattooga – Tennessee commit

No. 265 – OT, JJ Brown, Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview

No. 266 – RB, Kingston Miles, St. Louis (Mo.) St. Mary’s

No. 279 – CB, Censere Gaylord, Mission Hills (Cal.) IMG Academy

No. 281 – Edge, Rion Jackson, Annapolis (Md.)

No. 283 – Edge, Jabarrius Garror, Mobile (Ala.) Vigor